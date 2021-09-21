CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosendale, WI

9-21-21 free mobile covid-19 testing in fdl county

Cover picture for the articleFree mobile COVID-19 testing for all Fond du Lac County residents ages two and older starts this week. Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says the Health Department is partnering with Accelerated Clinical Laboratories to provide the mobile testing in Rosendale and Fond du Lac starting Tuesday. Testing will be held from noon to 5pm Tuesdays at the Rosendale Community Center and Thursdays at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The testing is free and no appointment is necessary.

