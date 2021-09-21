CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-21-21 kleefisch tests positive for covid-19

radioplusinfo.com
 10 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Rebecca Kleefisch has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at church earlier this month. Kleefisch is a cancer survivor and a former two-term lieutenant governor. She is seeking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year. Kleefisch launched her campaign on Sept. 9 and has been on the campaign trail since. Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Monday that she was informed of the exposure on Sept. 16, took a test and the next day received a positive result. Zimmerman says she was vaccinated earlier this spring. Kleefisch is looking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year.

