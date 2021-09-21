9-21-21 child sex assault prison sentence
A long prison sentence has been handed down for a Theresa man convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. Dodge County Circuit judge Martin De Vries sentenced 36 year old Anthony Barron to 32 ½ years in prison followed by 24 years of extended supervision for three sex-related crimes. Barron was convicted of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child, Incest and Exposing Intimate Parts to a Child. Barron was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15 year old girl in December of 2019.www.radioplusinfo.com
