Reading Police Make Arrest In 2018 Triple Homicide

By Nicole Acosta
 10 days ago
Police have arrested a suspect in a triple homicide that occurred nearly three years ago in Reading, authorities said.

Jairo Guerrero-Bautista, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Marli Alonso, 18, Omar Harris, 20, and Joel Cintrón, 19, in the 600 block of Moss Street on Dec.12, 2018, according to the Reading Police Department.

Guerrero-Bautista was taken into custody at City Hall Monday on 1st-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder, and related charges.

He is awaiting arraignment.

