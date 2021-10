Raleigh, N.C. — A second abduction attempt at a Wake County school has been reported. In a message sent to families, Root Elementary School principal Blaine Clark said there was an incident where a man pulled up to a student walking home and asked them to get in the car. Clark said the man was in his 30s and driving a dirty, gray sedan. The student described the car was a Honda, according to Clark.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO