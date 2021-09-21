CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France to host Libya conference on November 12

By GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
Libya's Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron give a speech at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 1, 2021 /AFP/File

French President Emmanuel Macron will host an international conference on Libya on November 12, a month ahead of elections that aim to put an end to a decade of civil war but that look increasingly uncertain.

"In view of the December elections, France will organize, around the President of the Republic, an international conference on Libya on November 12," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, during a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Le Drian and his German and Italian counterparts, Heiko Maas and Luigi Di Maio, will also co-chair a meeting devoted to Libya on Wednesday in New York.

France is asking for the elections to be held on schedule and for the "departure of foreign forces and mercenaries," said Le Drian.

The ratification earlier this month of an electoral law that was clearly tailor-made for Khalifa Haftar, the military strongman who controls eastern Libya, raised tensions three months before the crucial ballot.

The law was not put to a vote and was signed by the head of the parliament seated in the eastern city of Tobruk, Aguila Saleh, a Haftar ally.

The head of the Tripoli-based High Council of State (HCS), which has been acting as a senate, Khalid al-Mishri, rejected the legislation, which he said had been passed "without a legal vote or consensus."

The HCS on Monday proposed a postponement by at least one year of the presidential election, owing to a lack of consensus on the electoral law.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush at the end of August likewise did not rule out postponing the elections.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has expressed support for Haftar, is pressing for the legislative and presidential elections to be held as scheduled on December 24.

The United States also described the poll as "the best opportunity it has had in a decade, to bring the conflict to closure."

In December, the UN estimated there were some 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters in Libya, including Russians from the private security company Wagner, Chadians, Sudanese and Syrians. Several hundred Turkish soldiers are present in Libya under a bilateral agreement with the previous government in Tripoli.

The Independent

Cyprus' top diplomat: Turkey is creating new Ottoman empire

The foreign minister of the divided island of Cyprus is accusing Turkey’s president of attempting to promote a new Ottoman empire in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East — and says such an approach to geopolitics could adversely impact regional security.Nikos Christodoulides, whose Mediterranean island nation is divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south that is a member of the European Union, pointed to what he called aggressive Turkish behavior not only in Cyprus but in Syria, Iraq Libya and other Arab countries in the region.“We see the militarization of the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
Reuters

Greek PM says Turkey is a key partner on migration, EU needs cohesion

ATHENS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday Turkey was an important partner in tackling any new migration challenge to Europe and needed support, and that Europe itself has not delivered on a common policy in addressing the migrant issue. More than a million refugees...
POLITICS
