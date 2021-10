Ray Parker Jr. is best known for “Ghostbusters,” the theme song for the 1980's blockbuster comedy of the same name. Who You Gonna Call? The Ray Parker Jr. Story” traces his path from the segregated streets of Detroit in the 1960's to the top of the charts and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, offering a candid look at a complicated artist whose musical legacy is overdue for wider appreciation. Ray Parker Jr. will be in the house for Freep Film Festival’s screening of “Who You Gonna Call?” at 7:30 p.m. Thu., Sept. 23, at the Redford Theatre. He’ll participate in the post-film Q&A and meet with fans. Parker Jr. will be joined by the film’s director, Fran Strine.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO