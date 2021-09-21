CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Maury by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC119-221915- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.W.0045.000000T0000Z-210923T1200Z/ /COLT1.1.ER.210921T0330Z.210922T1800Z.210923T1130Z.NO/ 151 PM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River At Columbia. * Until Thursday morning. * At 12:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 33.3 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 32.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Flood waters reach Hwy 247 at the Duck River, west of Columbia. * Impact...At 34.5 feet, Flood waters reach Riverside Elementary School grounds, the city ball field, and the packing company along Riverside Drive. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Flood waters will reach Riverside Drive. Target Area: Maury The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River At Columbia affecting Maury County.

alerts.weather.gov

