Florida City Police Officers Arrest Driver Wanted In Fatal Hit-&-Run Of Mini Scooter Rider

FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced the arrest of a driver wanted in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a mini scooter rider.

David Linares, 58, is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with evidence.

The tampering charge comes after the arresting Florida City officers said they caught Linares removing the distinguishable full-size ladder rack on the gray truck connected to the crash.

According to the arrest form, Linares confessed to deadly crash. He is being held with no bond.

The 36-year-old victim has not been identified.