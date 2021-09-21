CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida City, FL

Florida City Police Officers Arrest Driver Wanted In Fatal Hit-&-Run Of Mini Scooter Rider

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvWyV_0c2ZTjQX00

FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced the arrest of a driver wanted in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a mini scooter rider.

David Linares, 58, is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with evidence.

The tampering charge comes after the arresting Florida City officers said they caught Linares removing the distinguishable full-size ladder rack on the gray truck connected to the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfiKs_0c2ZTjQX00

(Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to the arrest form, Linares confessed to deadly crash. He is being held with no bond.

The 36-year-old victim has not been identified.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Opa-locka Police Officer Jamesha McKinney Faces Battery, Burglary Charges Following Domestic Dispute

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Opa-locka police officer is facing charges following a domestic dispute. Miami Gardens police said it happened Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m., as they responded to a residence in the 8700 block of NW 27th Avenue regarding a disturbance. Arriving officers said a verbal argument had escalated to a physical confrontation. The arrest report said Jamesha McKinney, 30, an off-duty Opa-locka police officer, entered the victim’s house without permission, grabbed the victim’s car keys and walked outside. Police said the victim then followed McKinney outside to retrieve her keys and that is when the argument ensued. A witness said...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Asks For Public’s Help In Case Of Missing Oakland Park Man Jaytwan McNeal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man missing from Oakland Park. Detectives say Jaytwan McNeal was last seen around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at his residence located in the 100 block of N.E. 41st St. in Oakland Park. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has a tattoo of the letters “KB” on the front side of his neck. McNeal has long dreads, but usually wears his hair pulled back in a nylon cap. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detectives at 954-321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

‘How Can You Sleep At Night?’: Family Makes Plea To Hit & Run Driver As BSO Releases Video Of Suspected Vehicle

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — A South Florida man is still recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car roughly two weeks ago in Broward County and the driver kept on going. Antonio Juarez, 45, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center on September 15. Broward detectives said Juarez was hit by a car while trying to cross the street around 7:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of South State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward. “He’s broken from head to toe, basically,” said Kassandra Machado, the victim’s niece. On Thursday, at a press conference at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives said they are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Orange County Sheriff John Mina On Miya Marcano’s Disappearance: ‘Dead Man Considered Prime Suspect’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Mina said Armando Caballero, who was a person of interest in the case, is considered the “prime suspect” in her disappearance. Caballero was a maintenance man at Miya’s apartment complex and her co-worker. He was found dead at the apartment complex where he lived. Investigators say it appears he committed suicide. Without information from him, the search is more difficult. “At this time we don’t believe there was another person involved,” Mina said. The sheriff added that...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Florida City, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Florida City, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Needs Help Finding 79-Year-Old Gerald Connors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for your help finding 79-year-old Gerald Connors. Connors was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of NE 191 Street. The 79-year-old stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. The was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. MDPD said Connors may need medical assistance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Seizes Several Pounds Of Drugs, Thousands In Cash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a recent sweep. Officers shared a picture on Twitter of the drug bust. An ongoing narcotics investigation by our Midwest District Gang Unit, yielded the seizure of:-5.4 kilos of cocaine-14.3 ounces of divided cocaine-.5 lbs of marijuana -12 ounces of Ecstasy-$68K US Currency-3 arrestsGreat job, detectives. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/gjEnspzSGH — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 29, 2021 They seized more than five kilos of cocaine, half a pound of marijuana, 12 ounces of ecstasy and $68,000. Police made three arrests. The names of the suspects have not been released.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man Shot Banging On Driver’s Window In Miramar Suffered From PTSD; Marine Served 2 Tours In Afghanistan

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — CBS4 has uncovered new details about a man who was reportedly shot and killed after making threats and banging on another man’s car at a stoplight early Wednesday morning. A cousin told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the man who lost his life was 30 and had served two tours of duty as a Marine in Afghanistan and suffered from PTSD. He collapsed and died at a gas station next to where the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. at 441 and Miramar Parkway. Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said, “Preliminary information we received was that the deceased person approached the person...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

FBI Joins Search For Missing Florida College Student Miya Marcano As Search Enters 7th Day

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — The FBI is now assisting local agencies in the search for missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, according to the Orange County sheriff, as worried family members and friends plan to hold another vigil outside of her apartment complex on Friday evening. Family and friends also passed out flyers in New Smyrna Beach, about 50 miles away, on Thursday which is where law enforcement will continue its search on Friday. Miya Marcano (Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office) “Not including what’s happening today and right now, our emergency response team and others have conducted nearly 30 searches, since Miya has been missing, that...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scooter#Mini#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

Driver Uninjured As Work Van Ends Up In NW Miami-Dade Backyard Pool

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A van ended up in a backyard pool in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning. The driver of a work van lost control of the vehicle and ended up submerged in a residential pool in the 400 block of Northwest 74th Avenue. According to sources, the son of the homeowner jumped in to pull out the driver. Investigators said nobody was injured and that the accident might have been caused by the driver having some type of medical episode. No other details were immediately available.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Search Resumes For Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano After Person Of Interest Found Dead

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Family members of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, spent Tuesday morning passing out flyers and taking part in another search in hopes it will lead to information about the Florida girl’s mysterious disappearance in Orlando. Tuesday’s search is focused on the area around the University of Central Florida and a wooded area behind her apartment complex, Arden Villas, according to her family. Miya Marcano lived and worked at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando where she was last seen on Sept. on Sept. 24.(Source: WESH via CNN) It’s where she was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24. It’s also where the 27-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Miami Man Kills Father, Critically Injures Mother Found With ‘Knife Blade Stuck In Her Back’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 24-year-old Miami man, who lived with his parents, is now charged with killing his father and trying to kill his mother. According to Miami-Dade Police, Marlon Herrera is charged with second degree murder and second-degree attempted murder for the violent attack which took place on Sunday, September 26. It was around 8:20 p.m. when police were called to a home in the 7200 block of 16th Street regarding someone with a knife and loud screaming. When officers arrived, they also heard screaming and through a window, witnessed an “unresponsive man on the floor surrounded by blood,” according to the police report. Officers forced their way inside the home and found Herrera straddling a woman on the kitchen floor, said the report. It was his mother, police say, who was “suffering from stab wounds and had a knife blade stuck in her back.” Officers took Herrera into custody without incident. The father was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center but did not survive. The mother was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Police did not reveal a motive for the violent attack on his parents.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Palm Beach School Board Cleared In Child’s Injuries Suffered While Crossing Road To Bus Stop

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Florida appeals court Wednesday said the Palm Beach County School Board cannot be held responsible for injuries suffered by a child who was hit by a car while crossing a road to a school bus stop. A three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal overturned a circuit-court decision and said the school board is entitled to summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by Corene Edwards on behalf of her child, identified in the ruling by the initials Q.E. The lawsuit contended that the school board created a “foreseeable zone of risk” through its placement...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Miami

Margate Police Chief Jonathan Shaw Investigated For Alleged Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City Of Margate announced Thursday that Police Chief Jonathan Shaw has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged misconduct. The move follows a special meeting held Thursday by the Margate City Commission. City officials said that because this is an active investigation, “no further details can be provided at this time.” Captain Joseph Galaska, a member of the Margate Police Department since 1995, will take over as acting police chief.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Searching For Tamarac Burglar Claiming To Be Deputy

UPDATE: BSO Clears Person Of Interest In The Burglary TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a burglar who was claiming to be a deputy in Tamarac. Ring video caught the man last Thursday at a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive. The man shattered a sliding glass door in the rear of the home. He then claimed he was with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and asked if anyone was home. When no one answered, he searched the home and left with more than $1,000 worth of items. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

2 Airlifted To Hospital Following Possible Chemical Exposure In Doral

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people required air rescue Thursday afternoon following possible chemical exposure in Doral. Chopper 4 images showed Miami-Dade Rescue units in the area of the 7900 block of Northwest 33rd Street. Authorities did not release the condition of those affected, as they continue to investigate. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Sheriff: Person Of Interest In 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano’s Disappearance Found Dead

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A person of interest in the disappearance of a Florida college student Miya Marcano was found dead on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is also asking for the public’s help in finding the 19-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday, September 24. Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a news conference on Monday and revealed Armando Caballero, 27, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday. Marcano worked at the Arden Villas apartment near the University of Central Florida in Orlando. It is where she was last seen...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Pilot, Student Headed To North Perry Airport Hospitalized After Plane Crash Near Miramar Strip Mall

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – It was a close call for two women on board a small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing on a sidewalk by a strip mall in Miramar Monday night. A representative of UAN Venture Partners of Odessa, the registered owner of the plane, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that an instructor and a student pilot were on board when the plane went down on Palm Avenue just north of Miramar Parkway, brushing a utility pole. He said that even though police said the women were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, they were going to...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Hearing Held To Discuss Nikolas Cruz’s Upcoming Trial In BSO Employee Battery Case

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The confessed Parkland school shooter was back in court Tuesday. A hearing was held to discuss Nikolas Cruz’s upcoming trial in the battery case involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office employee. According to BSO, Cruz attacked a guard at the jail and it was caught on surveillance video. The defense is arguing the case be dismissed. The judge ordered a recess, but is expected to rule on the request soon. The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Defense Motions To Get Video Tossed Out Showing Nikolas Cruz Attacking Broward Jail Guard

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Nikolas Cruz went before a judge Tuesday for a hearing regarding the attack of a Broward jail guard back in November of 2018. The incident was caught on camera. The defense made a motion to get that video thrown out for, what they refer to, as a failure to preserve evidence. Video from the jail appears to show Cruz walking around tables in a common area. He exchanged words with BSO Detention Sergeant Raymond Beltran, gives Beltran the finger, and rushes him. The defense claimed the video needed to be tossed out out, saying BSO did not properly respond to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy