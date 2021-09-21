Flood Warning issued for Pierce, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pierce; Ware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Satilla River At Waycross affecting Pierce and Ware Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Waycross. * From Wednesday morning until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 16.1 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agriculture and timberlands begins. On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp is flooded. On the Pierce/Brantley county line at the State Road 121 Bridge the boat ramp and dirt access roads are flooded. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp parking lot and access road is flooded and Simmons Trail is flooded cutting off one residence. On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Course Holes 14 through 16 begin to flood. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Golf Course is generally closed. Riverwoods Drive low lying properties begin to flood.