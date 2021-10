Founder Antoine Gregory gives ESSENCE an exclusive preview of the new collection. Prior to the 2020 uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, which pushed the historically white-centered fashion industry against the wall to resolve the lack of authentic diversity and equal opportunity for Black professionals, there were barely spaces or platforms catered to our community — if any. In the midst of waiting for non-POC colleagues to catch up on all things Black, we took charge by building our own databases and organizations that centered the progression of Black-owned businesses. Since then, Antoine Gregory’s Black Fashion Fair (BFF) has been the helm for championing independent Black designers and exemplifying the diversity of the Black experience.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO