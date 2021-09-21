CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Analysis 2021-2026: AWS, Cloudflare, DNS Made Easy, GoDaddy, Neustar, NS1, Microsoft, Oracle, CloudfloorDNS, DNSimple, Akamai, CDNetworks, Google, ClouDNS, easyDNS, Netriplex, No-IP,

 10 days ago

A granular assessment of the Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services market comprises of a detailed market analysis offering the access to highly authentic market relevant data of evidential significance along with meaningful insights. The study acquires data from key market participants including the vendors, suppliers and retailers obtaining latest industry information with higher accuracy. The global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services market size and volume ratio is accurately calculated along with the market demand and supply ratio. The study consists of analysis of critical aspects such as the revenue generation and consumption cost structure, supply chain and sales and marketing. It also offers a definitive forecast comprising of the anticipated fluctuations in the growth rate.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Market Analysis 2021-2026: IBM, Broadcom, Wallix, CyberArk, Centrify, ManageEngine, ARCON, Hitachi ID Systems, Thycotic, Devolutions, One Identity, Ekran System, Jumpcloud,

A granular assessment of the Global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution market comprises of a detailed market analysis offering the access to highly authentic market relevant data of evidential significance along with meaningful insights. The study acquires data from key market participants including the vendors, suppliers and retailers obtaining latest industry information with higher accuracy. The global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution market size and volume ratio is accurately calculated along with the market demand and supply ratio. The study consists of analysis of critical aspects such as the revenue generation and consumption cost structure, supply chain and sales and marketing. It also offers a definitive forecast comprising of the anticipated fluctuations in the growth rate.
Wells Fargo (WFC) Taps Cloud Services of Microsoft & Google

Underlining a new digital infrastructure strategy, Wells Fargo & Company WFC has announced that it will adopt a public multi-cloud approach and use third-party data centers to improve technological speed, resilience, and scalability for its customers and employees. To move its data to the public cloud and manage the process,...
Enterprise Database Management System DBMS Market 2021 – Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2028 | Oracle Corporation, Embarcadero Technologies, SAP (Germany), IBM Corporation

The Enterprise Database Management System DBMS market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Enterprise Database Management System DBMS Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Enterprise Database Management System DBMS market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
Smart Micro Drones Services Market Analysis 2021-2026: DJI,Parrot,3D Robotics,Intel (AscTec),Xaircraft,Microdrones,AeroVironment,Yamaha,Draganflyer,

A granular assessment of the Global Smart Micro Drones Services market comprises of a detailed market analysis offering the access to highly authentic market relevant data of evidential significance along with meaningful insights. The study acquires data from key market participants including the vendors, suppliers and retailers obtaining latest industry information with higher accuracy. The global Smart Micro Drones Services market size and volume ratio is accurately calculated along with the market demand and supply ratio. The study consists of analysis of critical aspects such as the revenue generation and consumption cost structure, supply chain and sales and marketing. It also offers a definitive forecast comprising of the anticipated fluctuations in the growth rate.
The threat and the solution: Why DNS management is imperative for business protection

Ten years ago, the threat of a Domain Name System (DNS) compromise wasn’t so high on the radar for many businesses. Yet the move to digital has accelerated exponentially in recent years, which has sadly been matched by a reciprocal increase in the scale and frequency of DNS related cybercrime. How businesses host, manage, and protect their DNS is now an integral part of improving their overall digital security posture.
+27% CAGR Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market Will Reach by USD 3053.0 million by 2026 | Google, Amazon, AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Oracle, VMware

The prime objective of the Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market report is to help the reader understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing with major regions and emerging countries. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. Data and market information are obtained from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, etc., and have been checked and validated by industry experts.
Global Ship Management Software Market SWOT Analysis by LogistaaS, Freight Management (FMI), Oracle, Hard Core Technology, Teknowlogi, Transcount, Quotiss, Logisuite, Infinity Software Solutions

The Global Ship Management Software Market analysis covers every detail related to all the matters coupled with the industry. The in-depth data on the status of industry valuation is provided in the industry analysis report. The global Ship Management Software market study includes the detailed description of all the developments made in the sector so far. The industry report also includes the detailed study of all the aspects that are expected to propel or hamper the development of the market. The fluctuations in the market dynamics over time are examined in depth in the market report. The global Ship Management Software market analysis includes the comprehensive analysis of all the popular trends and innovations in the Ship Management Software market.
Crowd Management System Market Analysis 2021-2026: AGT International,Wavestore,Crowd Dynamics,Regal Decision Systems,NEC Corporation,Walkbase,Nokia,Dynamic Crowd Management,Vision Technology Systems,Ipsotek,BriefCam,

A granular assessment of the Global Crowd Management System market comprises of a detailed market analysis offering the access to highly authentic market relevant data of evidential significance along with meaningful insights. The study acquires data from key market participants including the vendors, suppliers and retailers obtaining latest industry information with higher accuracy. The global Crowd Management System market size and volume ratio is accurately calculated along with the market demand and supply ratio. The study consists of analysis of critical aspects such as the revenue generation and consumption cost structure, supply chain and sales and marketing. It also offers a definitive forecast comprising of the anticipated fluctuations in the growth rate.
Contact Tracing Service Market Analysis 2021-2026: Oracle Corporation,Apple,SAP SE,Siemens,ServiceNow,Salesforce.com,T-Systems,Microsoft Corporation,IBM Corporation,

A granular assessment of the Global Contact Tracing Service market comprises of a detailed market analysis offering the access to highly authentic market relevant data of evidential significance along with meaningful insights. The study acquires data from key market participants including the vendors, suppliers and retailers obtaining latest industry information with higher accuracy. The global Contact Tracing Service market size and volume ratio is accurately calculated along with the market demand and supply ratio. The study consists of analysis of critical aspects such as the revenue generation and consumption cost structure, supply chain and sales and marketing. It also offers a definitive forecast comprising of the anticipated fluctuations in the growth rate.
Google, Microsoft and Oracle Had the Most Vulnerabilities in Early 2021

AtlasVPN released a new report detailing the state of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in early 2021, and it’s bad news for Google, Microsoft and Oracle. The first half of 2021 has seen some of the biggest cybersecurity breaches in history. Colonial Pipeline, JBS Foods and Kaseya were victims of devastating ransomware attacks. Microsoft has warnedAzure users of severe security issues in its cloud platform, Apple has released iOS updates to address an exploit used by NSO Group to hack journalists’ iPhones and the Solar Winds attack compromised both government and commercial organizations.
Market Share of Cloud Database and Dbaas Industry in 2021, with Estimates till 2028 | Google, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Oracle

Market research methodology comprises of the multiple research concepts deriving an exhaustive conclusive analysis of the global Cloud Database and Dbaas market. It is a well-structured data representation primarily focused on determining the growth-related aspects of the Cloud Database and Dbaas market. The market report consists of combined data referring to the existing industry records involving the insights of various Cloud Database and Dbaas market participants. The study encompasses research data collected from reports, research documents, company platforms adhering to validated study methodologies. The global Cloud Database and Dbaas market research report is a high-end market evaluation analysing the current trends, development initiatives and a detailed competitor’s analysis of the global Cloud Database and Dbaas market.
Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market 2021 Top Players and Growth Opportunity 2028 – IBM, Wipro, Oracle

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market” to its ever-expanding database. The Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) Market Is Booming Worldwide with Proofpoint, Cloudflare, Forcepoint, Fortinet

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) Market Report 2020 with detailed information of Product Types [Solution, Service], Applications [IT, BFSI, Manufacturing, Transportation, Entertainment] & Key Players Such as Akamai, Cato Networks, Cisco, Cloudflare, Forcepoint, Fortinet, McAfee, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Symantec, Versa, VMware & Zscaler etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Global Containers as a Service Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Apcera, AWS, Cisco Systems, Docker, Google etc.

This Containers as a Service market report is the finest research report presenting facts, insights, industry scenarios across various sectors, industry businesses, and current and future trends in the industry. This report presents authoritative information about the growth opportunities in the market to those interested in the market. The significant challenges of the sector are detailed in the report. The report offers better understanding of the industry with regards to the market challenges and opportunities that the organization are facing. The report combines the findings from the primary and secondary researches as well as responses form close industry executives across the world.
AI in Fashion Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS

AI in Fashion is the latest research study released by Ample Market Research to assess the market, highlight opportunities, analyze the risk side, and leverage strategic and tactical support for decision-making. The study provides information on AI in Fashion Market dynamics and growth, drivers, capabilities, technologies, and changes in the market’s investment structure. Some of the key players that are profiled in the research are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Facebook (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Catchoom (Spain), Huawei (China), Vue.ai (US), Heuritech (France), Wide Eyes (Spain), FINDMINE (US), Intelistyle (England), Lily AI (US), Pttrns.ai (Netherlands), Syte (Israel), Mode.ai (US), Stitch Fix (US).
Pure IP Named Partner for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams General Availability (GA) Release

Pure IP, a leading global provider of enterprise voice communications, is proud to be a provider for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, which Microsoft has now launched into general availability. Operator Connect, released to public preview in May 2021, is an operator-managed service for bringing PSTN calling to Microsoft Teams, and enables customers to connect new calling services from directly within the Teams Admin Center.
Global Cloud Storage Software Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Oracle etc.

This Cloud Storage Software market report is the finest research report presenting facts, insights, industry scenarios across various sectors, industry businesses, and current and future trends in the industry. This report presents authoritative information about the growth opportunities in the market to those interested in the market. The significant challenges of the sector are detailed in the report. The report offers better understanding of the industry with regards to the market challenges and opportunities that the organization are facing. The report combines the findings from the primary and secondary researches as well as responses form close industry executives across the world.
Cash Management System Market Size 2021: Sopra Banking, Oracle, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, National Cash Management Systems (NCMS), AURIONPRO, NTT DATA EMEA Ltd., Glory Global Solutions, ALVARA Cash Management Group AG, Ardent Leisure Group, Intacct Corporation,

The report on the global Cash Management System market provides a scientific and systematic research on topics pertinent to the Cash Management System market. The market research defines and redefines industry problems, hypothesis, and suggest reliable solutions to the market participants. The report collects, organizes, and evaluates appropriate market data that involves several ways to collect the appropriate data such as primary and secondary resources. The secondary sources involve the collection of data from resources like official company websites, government publications, annual company reports, business magazines, and proprietary databases.
Augmented Intelligence Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Google, AWS

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Augmented Intelligence Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Augmented Intelligence Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Augmented Intelligence Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Human Resource (HR) Software Market Size 2021: HRMatrix, BambooHR, daPulse, Workable Software, Zoho, Ultimate Software, Ceridian, Automatic Data Processing, HR Bakery, Kronos, CHROBRUS, iSolved HCM, Workday,

The report on the global Human Resource (HR) Software market provides a scientific and systematic research on topics pertinent to the Human Resource (HR) Software market. The market research defines and redefines industry problems, hypothesis, and suggest reliable solutions to the market participants. The report collects, organizes, and evaluates appropriate market data that involves several ways to collect the appropriate data such as primary and secondary resources. The secondary sources involve the collection of data from resources like official company websites, government publications, annual company reports, business magazines, and proprietary databases.
