Norwalk soccer teams top Sandusky

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School girls soccer team beat Sandusky in a 5-0 shutout on Monday at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

With the win, the Truckers improved to 4-3-1 overall and 4-1 in the SBC Lake Division.

In Monday’s win, Nyah Daniels scored three unassisted goals to pace the Truckers. Allie Steffanni scored off an assist from Joscey Thomas, while Alexys Daniels scored off an assist from Hannah Steffanni.

Norwalk is back in action on Wednesday at Tiffin Columbian.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 7, Sandusky 0

NORWALK — The Truckers improved to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the SBC Lake with Monday’s win over the Blue Streaks in the nightcap.

The Truckers are tied with Perkins (8-1-1, 5-1) for first place after the Pirates topped the Sailors, 5-3, on Monday to break a three-way tie atop the standings.

Erik Rangel-Negrete scored three goals in the first half and added two more in the second half for five total in Monday’s win for Norwalk. Cam Shoop opened the scoring in the second half, while the other goal came from Jose Negrete.

Earning assists for the Truckers was Shoop, Chase Campbell, Connor Schaffer, Mason Gamble, Omar Dominquez and Spencer Colahan. Brian Sommers made three saves for Norwalk, which visits Columbian on Wednesday.