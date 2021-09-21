CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk soccer teams top Sandusky

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3SPu_0c2ZT0zD00

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School girls soccer team beat Sandusky in a 5-0 shutout on Monday at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

With the win, the Truckers improved to 4-3-1 overall and 4-1 in the SBC Lake Division.

In Monday’s win, Nyah Daniels scored three unassisted goals to pace the Truckers. Allie Steffanni scored off an assist from Joscey Thomas, while Alexys Daniels scored off an assist from Hannah Steffanni.

Norwalk is back in action on Wednesday at Tiffin Columbian.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 7, Sandusky 0

NORWALK — The Truckers improved to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the SBC Lake with Monday’s win over the Blue Streaks in the nightcap.

The Truckers are tied with Perkins (8-1-1, 5-1) for first place after the Pirates topped the Sailors, 5-3, on Monday to break a three-way tie atop the standings.

Erik Rangel-Negrete scored three goals in the first half and added two more in the second half for five total in Monday’s win for Norwalk. Cam Shoop opened the scoring in the second half, while the other goal came from Jose Negrete.

Earning assists for the Truckers was Shoop, Chase Campbell, Connor Schaffer, Mason Gamble, Omar Dominquez and Spencer Colahan. Brian Sommers made three saves for Norwalk, which visits Columbian on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

State-ranked Monroeville sweeps Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH — The state-ranked Monroeville volleyball team cruised to a three-game sweep over the host Big Red on Thursday in a Firelands Conference match. Monroeville posted scores of 25-5, 25-9 and 25-10. For the Eagles (12-2, 8-1) — ranked No. 12 in the latest Division IV state coaches poll —...
MONROEVILLE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

State-ranked St. Paul holds off Western in four

NORWALK — Visiting Western Reserve had adjusted. But just as quick, the St. Paul volleyball team adjusted right back. After cruising to a pair of wins by scores of 25-14 and 25-11 to go up 2-0, the state-ranked Lady Flyers found themselves on their heels in the third set of Thursday’s Firelands Conference match inside Harvey Keller Gymnasium in Norwalk.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
912
Followers
147
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy