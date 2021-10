Fire crews were working the scene of a house fire Friday morning in eastern Lawrence after what one resident described as an explosion overnight Thursday. Tim Kelly, a resident in the area, said a home at the southwest corner of East 15th Street and Cadet Avenue had exploded and erupted into flames. The garage of the home, which seemed to be the center of the fire, was being torn down Friday morning, with fire officials citing safety concerns.

