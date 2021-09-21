UPDATE: Flash flood watch issued; widespread pouring rain likely through Wednesday

UPDATE 8:30 AM, 9/21/2021: A flash flood watch has been issued for much of western Virginia from 2 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday, when the heaviest rainfall is expected to occur. Widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the watch, with 4 to 6 inches in a zone along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. Showers are already numerous across the region, expected to increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon and evening into Wednesday morning. Rain will taper to showers late Wednesday and end by Thursday morning, with much cooler, drier weather on tap into thew weekend. END UPDATE.