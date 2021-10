With the rematch of last year’s District 11 Class 4A championship now just hours away, the second boys soccer rankings of 2021 are here. Previously unbeaten Nazareth suffered its first defeat of the season with a 4-1 loss to Easton on Monday; thus Emmaus has jumped the Blue Eagles and into the top spot. Elsewhere in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, both Allentown Central Catholic and Parkland have continued solid starts to the season.

