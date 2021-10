News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. On September 20, 2021 (the "Effective Time"), the Issuer, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp., acquired Live Learning Technology LLC ("Nerdy") pursuant to a Business Combination Agreement by and among the Issuer, Nerdy and certain other parties thereto (the "Business Combination Agreement"). Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, at the Effective Time, the outstanding equity interests of Nerdy held by the reporting person were converted into the right to receive shares of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock.

