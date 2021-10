Who needs tennis when you have ‘love’? While the US Open was finishing up, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took in the sights of NYC via a horse-drawn carriage. Though Serena Williams opted not to partake in the U.S. Open due to injury, that didn’t mean she didn’t enjoy all that New York City had to offer. As Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Annie Fernandez during Saturday’s women’s final, Serena, 39, spent some quality time with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on a sweet date. Alexis, 38, took Serena for a romantic tour around Central Park in Manhattan on Sept. 11, riding side-by-side in one of the park’s famous horse-drawn carriages.

