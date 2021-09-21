CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatric ICU doctor supports COVID vaccine for children as Pfizer seeks approval

Pfizer will seek FDA approval for kids ages 5 to 11 to get the COVID vaccine. The company said clinical trials show it is safe and effective for that age group.

