CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Premiere Asks: What Is Best for Dele? Weigh In!

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbVK2_0c2ZQbBg00

When we last left Bob Hearts Abishola , the CBS sitcom’s central couple had a put a pin in their wedding and hopped a flight to Lagos. Abishola was determined to retrieve Dele from ex-husband Tayo and bring him back to Detroit, where he supposedly belongs.

But soon after touching down in Nigeria, Dele’s mother appeared to have a change of heart. Was returning to Michigan truly what was best for her son? That was the question she posed to soon-to-be-husband Bob at the tail end of Monday’s Season 3 opener.

Upon arriving at Tayo’s compound, Abishola and Bob discovered that Dele had acclimated quite well. He had reconnected with his family (including two half-sisters), as well as his Nigerian culture. Tayo acknowledged that Abishola had every right to be upset with him for taking Dele, but argued that he only had their son’s best interests at heart. If Dele is going to grow up and become a doctor, he argued, Dele would need to attend the best schools, and he had already arranged for him to attend the prestigious British International School. Dele had already passed entrance exam, he pointed out — an achievement that wouldn’t have been possible had Abishola not raised him so well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbbVn_0c2ZQbBg00 Overwhelmed, Abishola asked to use the bathroom… then made a beeline for Dele’s bedroom and kidnapped her own son. But rather than take Kemi’s advice and head towards the border, Abishola brought her son directly to her mother’s house. When Tayo arrived to retrieve him, Ebunoluwa, who we finally met in the flesh, refused to let him in. While she agreed with Tayo that it would be in Dele’s best interests to stay in Nigeria, she was standing by her daughter’s “stupid and selfish” decision to take him back to America. Ebunoluwa also refused to let Bob into her home, since he had yet to make a formal introduction in front of Abishola’s extended Nigerian family.

During the car ride back to his compound, Tayo explained to Bob why he was determined to keep Dele in Lagos. “The first time I held Dele in my arms, I knew it was my mission to teach him and provide for him,” he said. But then he left, not because he wanted to, but because he could not support Dele in America. “With Dele here, I was able to be the father I always wanted to be,” he explained. Tayo wanted to say all of this to Abishola, but she was being too bullheaded, he argued — a character trait that led both Tayo and Bob to fall for her. Tayo, however, proved to be just as stubborn. He told Bob that neither he nor Abishola was going to leave Nigeria with Dele.

Moments later, Bob received a call from his conflicted fiancée. “Dele is thriving in Lagos,” she said. “The way he is playing with his sisters, I have never seen him so happy. How can I take that away? Here, he will attend the best school and be around people who share his culture…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILXvt_0c2ZQbBg00 “But he won’t have you ,” Bob answered.

“I’ve always done what is best for him,” Abishola continued. “I cannot let this be the one time I do not.”

And just like that, Abishola’s mind was made up. She and Bob would return home without Dele — but first, they would get married in Lagos, so Dele and the rest of her family could be in attendance. As the episode came to a close, Kemi, Christina, Douglas and Dottie arrived in Nigeria to witness Bob and Abishola’s nuptials. (Could Gloria, Goodwin and Kofo be far behind?)

Grade Bob Hearts Abishola ‘s Season 3 premiere via the following poll, then hit the comments: Do you think Abishola will follow through on her decision to leave Dele in Lagos? And is it the right one?

Comments / 1

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bob ♥ Abishola’: Your First Look at the Couple’s Nigerian Wedding (PHOTOS)

Hear that sound? It’s wedding bells — all the way from Africa!. The sitcom Bob ♥ Abishola‘s second season ended with sock maker Bob (Billy Gardell) flying with fiancée Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) to her native land to get her son, Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.), whose dad wouldn’t let him travel back to the U.S.
WORLD
TVLine

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap: Wedding in Lagos — Plus, an End to the Dele Drama

Monday’s Bob Hearts Abishola saw two families become one, as the eponymous couple tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian ceremony. But before the wedding could take place, Bob and Abishola had to adhere to a number of traditions native to Abishola’s homeland. The episode began with an introduction ceremony, which saw family matriarch Dottie formally introduce the Wheelers to Abishola’s relatives — and she managed to do it without speaking out of turn. Next, Uncle Tunde accompanied Bob to meet with Abishola’s father Obafemi. After Bob stated his case as Abishola’s suitor, he was presented with a bride price...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

The Resident Season 5: A Bittersweet Season Premiere, As Two Favorite Characters Bid Adieu

The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
Distractify

CBS's 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Answered Some Questions Last Night, Is Dele Leaving?

CBS's sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola had its Season 3 premiere on Sept. 20, 2021, and it seemingly dropped a bomb on the second episode of the season. If you haven't been following along, the story revolves around Bob Wheeler, a dorky, middle-aged compression sock businessman, played by Mike & Molly's Billy Gardell, who falls for his Nigerian-born cardiac nurse, Abishola, played by Death Race 2050's Folake Olowofoyeku, after spontaneously enduring a heart attack.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS Season Premiere Reveals What Happened to Gibbs

NCIS is back ... on a new night. Yes, Monday nights are already busy as hell, and throwing NCIS on a new night after 18 seasons on Tuesdays was a choice. If you watch NCIS online, you know the series wrapped its previous season with Gibbs seemingly swimming to safety after his boat was blown up.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Cbs#Nigerian
Distractify

CBS's 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Is Based off True Life Events of Co-Creator Gina Yashere

Since its debut in 2019, CBS’s romantic sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola has been charming audiences. The series follows Bob Wheeler (Billy Gardell), the head of a compression sock company who suffers a heart attack. When Bob wakes up from the hospital, he bonds with his nurse, Abishola Adebambo (Folake Olowofoyeku), and ends up falling for her. Abishola is an immigrant from Nigeria with a son, Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.), and a close-knit traditional family with whom she lives.
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch “Bob’s Burgers” season 12 premiere

Bob’s Burgers season 12 premieres tonight at 9/8c on FOX. The popular animated comedy series returns for another season of hilarious adventures. Bob’s Burgers follows the Belcher family, five lovable characters working together to run a Burger restaurant. The Belchers tackle awkward middle school drama, motorcycle gang antics, family holiday surprises, musical numbers—even a plane crash. The show never ceases to surprise and amuse, and season 12 will surely be no different. Tune in tonight at 9/8c on FOX to catch the premiere, and join your favorite animated family for another round of fun.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: What Did You Think of the Live Season 4 Premiere?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Conners, Season 4, Episode 1, “Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience .”]. The Conners gave viewers a special treat by kicking off their fourth season with a live episode, offering fans around the country to chance to experience the cast’s performances as they happened.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

9-1-1: Lone Star Is Definitely Back To Work On Season 3, But What's Going On With The Premiere?

Fox's big Fall 2021 premiere week was filled with new and returning shows. However, for all those that were showcased, at least one popular primetime drama was absent from the fall lineup, with Ryan Murphy’s first responder series 9-1-1: Lone Star nowhere to be found. Season 3 is still happening, though, and the cast is currently in the thick of filming the first batch of episodes. so what’s going on?
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Experienced a Major First with Her Fiancé: "What An Experience"

Porsha Williams recently experienced a special milestone with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, traveling to his home country of Nigeria for the first time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to capture some sweet moments with her husband-to-be during their unforgettable trip. On September 22, Porsha offered...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 2 video: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs has a new office

If you want to prepare yourself for NCIS season 19 episode 2 on Monday night, rest assured we’ve got a trio of sneak peeks that should help!. We were at one point worried that Mark Harmon would not be appearing as Gibbs within “Nearly Departed” but, thankfully, these aforementioned previews put our mind at ease. Gibbs has a heavy presence in them; not only that, but there are some fun moments here that make us nostalgic for when he was operating out of the main office.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy