CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Back On Instagram But Fans Are Worried: 'Where Is Our Brit?'

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is back on Instagram after taking a brief hiatus from the photo-sharing platform saying she couldn't stay away from it for too long, but her fans are worried. The pop princess, 39, took a social media break following her engagement to Sam Asghari, 27, last week. Her lawyer confirmed that it was her decision. Just days after deleting her Instagram, the "Toxic" singer is now back on it.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Britney Spears's Custom Engagement Ring Features a Beautiful Engraving

Britney Spears is engaged! On Sept. 12, the singer announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. "I can't f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney wrote alongside a sweet video showing off her ring with Sam by her side. Sam also shared a photo of the two announcing the news, giving us a better view of Britney's classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's fans urge her to 'get a prenup' — and fiancé Sam Asghari responds

Britney Spears's engagement to Sam Asghari has her concerned fans urging her to "sign a prenup" — and her future husband has responded. The 39-year-old singer, who's in the middle of a conservatorship battle, announced her personal news Sunday on social media. While there were a lot of congratulations being extended, so too was the prenup advice, which also came from Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Extensions#Palm Springs#Red Hair
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
heatworld

Britney Spears fights back over prenup

If there’s one human being on this planet who deserves a happily ever after, it’s Britney Spears. She’s dealt with mental ill health, custody battles, and – as if anyone needed reminding – a 13-year-long oppressive conservatorship that she says prevented her from getting married, having more kids or even buying herself a coffee in the morning.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Fires Back at Jamie: ‘Reported Alcoholic and Gambling Addict, With Zero Financial Background’

UPDATE (9/28): Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, fired back at Jamie Spears after the singer’s father objected to anyone replacing him as a temporary conservator as the conservatorship winds down. The comments were contained in a footnote of a legal filing that was otherwise objecting to another Jamie filing about compensating the conservator and the conservator’s attorneys (which Rosengart also objected to). In the footnote, Rosengart rebuffed Jamie’s claim that his potential replacement, John Zabel, was unqualified. Rosengart said Zabel “is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust — in stark contrast...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The latest developments in Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle – explained

Singer Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008 after suffering a series of mental health issues. This grants him the legal right to make decisions regarding her personal finances. Earlier this year, Spears got candid about the array of new documentaries focusing on her mental health, and legal battle over her father’s conservatorship of her, calling them “hypocritical.” She posted a lengthy Instagram post, criticising the media for taking advantage of the “most negative and traumatizing times” throughout her career. However, developments in the last few months have revealed that Spears...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy