Theater & Dance

Britney Spears Brings Back Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' (Duh!) for Third Dance Routine

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears showed off her best dance moves to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" again, but don't get it twisted like her body: It's a new routine. The 39-year-old pop superstar first posted a dance video soundtracked to Eilish's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit in June 2019, where she also re-created her "I'm a Slave 4 U" choreography from the 2001 MTV VMAs with a stuffed snake. She premiered the sequel two years later in July 2021. And now, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer is giving us part three of her choreography just two months after her latest installment.

