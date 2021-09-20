CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Jones scores Packers' first touchdown of 2021 season

By Zach Kruse
 10 days ago
It took one game and one drive, but the Green Bay Packers finally have a touchdown during the 2021 season.

Running back Aaron Jones caught a touch pass from Aaron Rodgers and scooted around the left side to score a 4-yard touchdown on the Packers’ opening possession of Monday night’s primetime showdown with the Detroit Lions. The touchdown tied the game at 7-7.

The Packers were one of two teams that failed to score a touchdown in Week 1. They got on the board early in Week 2.

Jones touched the ball seven times on the opening drive, gaining 34 total yards and finishing the march with the score. Rodgers completed all three of his passes for 41 yards.

Jones scored 30 total touchdowns over the last two seasons. He was a good bet to score the Packers’ first touchdown of 2021, especially after returning to Green Bay on a $48 million deal this offseason.

