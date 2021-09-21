Billie Eilish Officially Unveils Air Jordan Collaborations: See The Pics

Jordan Brand revisits one of the most popular and recognizable original Air Jordan colorways of all time, but with an added twist that adds a subtle touch of regal luxury. The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” draws strong comparisons to 1997’s “Taxi” release by keeping with the same white leather upper and faux-lizard textured mudguard. What’s missing is the hit of Taxi Yellow on the heel racing stripe and the exposed carbon fiber plate at the mid-foot, as well as the red Jumpman logo that sits at the toe. While the golden eyelets by the ankle are true to the original, Jordan Brand swaps out the mid-foot piece to a matching gilded plate for further touch on the “Royalty” moniker.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO