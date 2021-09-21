CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish Officially Unveils Air Jordan Collaborations: See The Pics

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Both designs will be available for purchase later this month.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Billie Eilish Teams With Nike on Sustainable Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish and Nike are teaming on a collection of sustainable sneakers. The Grammy-winning artist has partnered with the sneaker giant on two Air Jordan styles that are 100 percent vegan and made from 20 percent recycled materials. The monochromatic sneakers come in a bright neon green and a tan color, two of Eilish’s signature hues.More from WWDMade in GermanyPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “These are the best shape with everything; with pants, with shorts, with skirts and with dresses. I love these shoes and and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Shoe Collection With Nike

As if being a GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter wasn't enough, now Billie Eilish is adding designer and Nike co-creator to her expansive (and notably impressive) portfolio of work. While Eilish has long been an advocate for animal-friendly fashion, her latest venture in the space comes in the form of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Billie Eilish Debuts Vegan Air Jordan Line: 'You Can Be Whoever and Whatever You Want With These'

Billie Eilish just took her merch to a whole new level. The "My Future" singer announced this week that she's teamed up with Nike for her own line of 100% vegan Nike gym shoes. "I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion," Eilish wrote in an Instagram post in which she previewed the shoes that are animal-product free and made of 20% recycled material.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
NME

BLACKPINK and Billie Eilish to appear in upcoming YouTube special

BLACKPINK and Billie Eilish are just two of the musician acts who are set to appear in YouTube’s newly announced special, Dear Earth. The YouTube Original special, which is set to premiere sometime on October 23, was first announced at the 2021 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday (September 23), according to Billboard. It is set to match the format of last year’s Dear Class Of 2020, with keynote speeches, musical performances and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Sustainable Fashion#The Jordan Brand#Jumpman23#Sneaker News#The Air Jordan 15#Store Billieeilish Com#Nike#The Cw Network
Footwear News

Billie Eilish’s Suit Shimmers With Retro-Inspired Gucci Sandals at the James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Billie Eilish wore an emblematic look for the red carpet premiere of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” For the star-studded event, the “Bad Guy” singer donned a shimmery shirt with gold buttons and matching pants with gold jewelry. She added a pair of Gucci platform sandals featuring matelassé leather, the iconic Gucci’s monogram, an ankle buckle closure and a platform sole for a unique retro feel. While Eilish is known for her signature oversized ensembles, this time she opted for more elegant attire and elevated footwear style. The outfit was complemented with a stack of rings, bee-shaped earrings...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Billie Eilish to launch vegan, unisex Air Jordan sneaker line

Billie Eilish has revealed the designs for two pairs of trainers she designed in collaboration with Nike. The pop star shared photos of herself wearing the Air Jordans on Instagram. One is a lime green classic high-top Air Jordan 1 KO that features Eilish’s official logo on the tongue tab,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
US Magazine

Billie Eilish Designs 2 Pairs of Air Jordan Sneakers: ‘It Was Such an Incredible and Surreal Experience’

Kickin’ it! Billie Eilish is taking her love for sneakers to a whole new level. The 19-year-old singer has teamed up with Nike to create two pairs of Air Jordans. “I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material),” she captioned her Instagram post.
APPAREL
Effingham Radio

Billie Eilish Says She Struggles With Self-Confidence

Billie Eilish says she struggles with her own self-confidence. In an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress told Eilish that she understood a lot of what she was going through because of her own early success. Eilish said that even though she’s always been very strong-willed and honest,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish on the Vogue cover

The photo represents a turning point, because before that Eilish always appeared in public in wide clothes. The young musician wanted to avoid discussions about her figure or her weight. In the past year, she also defended herself with a short video clip against all those who think they have to comment and judge their bodies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
energy941.com

Billie Eilish, Finneas Join Official James Bond Podcast

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined movie critic James King on the “No Time To Die” podcast to discuss their contribution to the Bond series. Billie says she wanted to “honor Bond, the songs in the past and the original guitar riff.” The siblings watched all the Daniel Craig Bond films. “We wanted to make sure, tunnel vision wise, we were on the Daniel Craig quintology,” said Finneas.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike for Vegan Air Jordans in Slime Green

Vegan singer Billie Eilish is working with Nike to debut a leather-free Air Jordan that will feature her signature slime green, and we got a sneak peek of the kicks ahead of the drop. The “Ghost Green” color mirrors Nike’s signature Don C Legacy 231 and “Gatorade” design sneakers, picked out by Eilish during a 2019 feature with Complex. The sneakers are rumored to be completely vegan due to Eilish’s consistent plant-based activism as well as Nike’s recent sustainability measures.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Creative Bloq

Welcome to the Billie Eilish Amazon collab nobody asked for

It's been just over two months since pop mega star Billie Eilish released her newest album, Happier Than Ever. Over the years we have seen plenty of bizarre stunts pulled by artists to boost their album campaigns, but could this be one of the weirdest yet?. Eilish has collaborated with...
MUSIC
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty”

Jordan Brand revisits one of the most popular and recognizable original Air Jordan colorways of all time, but with an added twist that adds a subtle touch of regal luxury. The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” draws strong comparisons to 1997’s “Taxi” release by keeping with the same white leather upper and faux-lizard textured mudguard. What’s missing is the hit of Taxi Yellow on the heel racing stripe and the exposed carbon fiber plate at the mid-foot, as well as the red Jumpman logo that sits at the toe. While the golden eyelets by the ankle are true to the original, Jordan Brand swaps out the mid-foot piece to a matching gilded plate for further touch on the “Royalty” moniker.
APPAREL
brooklynvegan.com

GovBall 2021 day 1 pics & recap: Billie Eilish, Portugal. The Man, Freddie Gibbs, Bartees, more

Governors Ball began its 10th anniversary edition on Friday (9/24), taking place in a new location: the parking lot of Citi Field in Queens. With a backdrop that included the stadium on one end and the 7 train on the other, it was a cool environment for a music festival, and the parking lot made it so the previous day's rain didn't mean a mudfest. It had four stages (plus one smaller "Bud Light Seltzer Sessions" stage for additional stripped-down performances), and things were more tightly knit than they usually are at Randall's Island, so getting around was easier than usual. (Getting there also didn't mean walking across a lengthy bridge.)
MUSIC
Footwear News

Addison Rae Has a Rockstar Edge in a Fringed Leather Jacket, Cutoff Shorts & Chunky Brogues

Addison Rae showed off her edgier side today during an outing in New York. Visiting the Pandora store in Times Square this afternoon with Charli XCX, the “He’s All That” actress modeled an all-black look with a rockstar twist. The outfit layered a fringed leather jacket over a bralette and lace bodysuit with cutoff denim shorts to match. The finishing piece for Addison Rae’s look came in the form of patent leather brogues set atop a platform base. Combat boots, lug-sole loafers and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from...
APPAREL
Glamour

Billie Eilish Met Kate Middleton, and the Pics Are Iconic

Kate Middleton, meet Billie Eilish. The Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday, September 28, attending the premiere of the latest James Bond flick, No Time to Die. And while there, she met with the young pop star who sings the movie's theme, Billie Eilish.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy