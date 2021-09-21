The Best Black Friday Deals to Expect in 2021
The holidays are quickly approaching, which means Black Friday will be here before we know it. While 2020's Black Friday shopping experience looked a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic, retail and consumer experts predict that even though we'll see more brick-and-mortar stores open for business in 2021, we can still expect retailers to stretch Black Friday out as long as possible online — and that we'll experience similar shipping delays and product scarcity.www.goodhousekeeping.com
Comments / 0