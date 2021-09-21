CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Sarah Dash, Labelle Member Who Sang on ‘Lady Marmalade,’ Dies at 76

By Ellise Shafer and A.D. Amorosi
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzbuy_0c2ZPRLV00

Sarah Dash , the legendary R&B singer who gained prominence as part of the group Labelle in the 1970s, has died. She was 76.

Labelle’s publicist confirmed Dash’s death to Variety . Trenton, N.J. Mayor Reed Guscoria also shared the news on his Facebook page , writing: “Our resident legend and Trenton’s very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away… Our motto, ‘Trenton Makes, the World Takes’ was alive and well with Sarah. What Sarah made was beautiful music refined by a lifetime of experience and numerous contributions to the arts and the community. What the world takes is a timeless inspiration of a woman who touched the highest peaks of stardom and never forgot where she came from.”

Beyond Labelle, Dash lent her smooth vocals to the recordings and live shows of some of the biggest artists in music, including the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, Stevie Wonder, Laura Nyro, Alice Cooper, the O’Jays, Wilson Pickett, Bo Diddley and more. She also had a lucrative solo career, seeing success with songs like 1978’s “Sinner Man” and 1983’s “Low Down Dirty Rhythm.”

Born in Trenton, Dash got her start singing gospel music as the daughter of a pastor. After moving to Philadelphia in the ’60s, Dash met Patti LaBelle, Cindy Birdsong and Nona Hendryx, and the quartet soon formed the Bluebelles, which would later become Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. In 1967, Birdsong departed the group to join the Supremes and the trio changed their name to Labelle. After signing to Warner Bros. Records, Labelle released its self-titled debut album in 1971, followed by “Moon Shadow” in 1972. Labelle’s mainstream success came with a trio of albums released in the mid-’70s: “Nightbirds,” “Phoenix” and “Chameleon.” “Lady Marmalade,” a single from “Nightbirds,” proved to be the group’s most successful song, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning international acclaim.

After Labelle disbanded in 1977, Dash embarked on a solo career. Her eponymous debut album released in 1978, led by the disco hit “Sinner Man.” Dash would go on to release three more solo albums: “Ooh La La, Sarah Dash” in 1980, “Close Enough” in 1983 and “You’re All I Need” in 1988. In the late ’80s, Dash toured with Keith Richards and sang on the Rolling Stones’ 1989 album “Steel Wheels.”

Dash then moved to producing one-woman shows like “Dash of Diva” and “Sarah: One Woman” in the ’90s, and eventually reunited with Labelle in in 1995 for dance hit “Turn It Out.” In 2008, Labelle reunited once again to release one more album, “Back to Now,” which was produced by Lenny Kravitz and Wyclef Jean, among others. Dash was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003 and served as Trenton’s Music Ambassador, where she advocated for the expansion of performing arts in the city.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, LaBelle paid tribute to Dash: “We were just on-stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment! #SarahDash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was…a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one. She was a true giver…always serving, always sharing her talent and her time.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patti LaBelle (@mspattilabelle)

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?

SINGER Sarah Dash passed away on September 20, 2021. The star was best known for co-founding the group, LaBelle in the late 1960s. Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?. Sarah Dash was an American singer and actress. The 76-year-old created a musical duo called the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Nyro
Person
Wilson Pickett
Person
Nona Hendryx
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Bo Diddley
Person
Sarah Dash
Black Enterprise

Patti Labelle Says Gladys Knight is Helping Her Grieve; She Paid Tribute to Sarah Dash at Georgia Concert

On Saturday, the incomparable Grammy-award winning musicians Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight took center stage at the new state-of-the-art Stockbridge Amphitheater in Georgia marking perhaps Labelle’s first concert appearance since the untimely death of her former Labelle group member and close friend Sarah Dash. Labelle and Knight rocked the night...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Legendary Labelle Singer Sarah Dash Dies; Patti Labelle Reacts To Death Of ‘Loyal Friend’

Sarah Dash, who was part of the legendary singing group Labelle, has died at 76-years-old. According to NJ.com, Dash passed away on Sept. 20. Mayor Reed Gusciora of Trenton, NJ, where she was originally from, said in a statement, “Today I grieve with the city of Trenton and a worldwide community of fans. Our resident legend and Trenton’s very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away. My heart goes out to her family and friends.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Marmalade#Gospel Music#The Arts#Trenton Makes#The World Takes#O Jays#Warner Bros#The Rolling Stones#Instagram#Mspattilabelle
wiltonbulletin.com

Sarah Dash - Labelle Founding Member and Keith Richards Collaborator - Dead at 76

Sarah Dash — one-third of the powerhouse R&B trio Labelle and also a contributor to Keith Richards’ solo work — died on September 20th at age 76. According to her cousin and business manager John Dash III, Dash was found dead at her home in Trenton, New Jersey. No cause of death has been determined pending an autopsy.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Dies at 39

Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding has died, The Guardian and BBC News report. The singer disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that the disease had advanced to other parts of her body. Earlier today (September 5), Harding’s mother Marie broke the news of Sarah’s death in a post on the singer’s official Instagram account, which you can read in full below. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.” Harding was 39 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter becomes youngest VMA winner ever

Blue Ivy Carter made some history at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. At Sunday's VMAs, the award for Best Cinematography went to Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," which appeared on the album The Lion King: The Gift. Since Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is credited on the song, she became the youngest VMA winner ever, E! Online reports.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Sweet Ice Cream Date While Vacationing In Italy

European date night! LeBron James and his wife Savannah stepped out for some gelato while in Italy over the long weekend. A trip to Italy is not complete without gelato. Just ask LeBron James, who stepped out with wife Savannah Brinson for some dessert while vacationing in the European country over Labor Day weekend. The basketball player, 36, and his wife, 35, held hands during an evening gelato run on the island of Ischia on Sunday. The athlete kept it casual in a tee and shorts, while his wife of eight years rocked a printed blouse.
NBA
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy