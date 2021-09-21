CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 3 things you need to know about this week’s weather in Colorado

By Jessica Lebel
KDVR.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning in parts of the central and northern mountains from 11 p.m. Monday night to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop as low as 20 degrees. This will be some of the coldest temperatures the mountains have seen since the spring. Protect your plants and outdoor plumbing if you live in the warning area. Temperatures will cool to the low 40s on the Front Range Tuesday morning.

