CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Warhammer 40K: Kill Team's First Expansion Announced

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames Workshop has revealed the first expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team. Last weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team: Chalnath, a new box that adds the Adepta Sororitas and the Ta'u to the skirmish miniatures game. As with the last Kill Team box, this new box set will come with new miniatures. The Adepta Sororitas will be represented by a group of Novitiates, which have lighter arms and armor than other Battle Sisters. The Novitiates are a brand new type of unit to Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, the Ta'u Pathfinders in the box will receive an updated kit with new heads and other customizable options to use when building. You can check out preview images of both factions' miniatures below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

An In Depth Look into Total War Warhammer’s New Cathay Faction

Giant Terracotta Statues, Dragon Sorcerers, and More to Join the Total War Warhammer Franchise Soon. This week, an exciting new trailer dropped for CA’s Total War: Warhammer III, giving us a quick cinematic look into the new Chinese-inspired Cathay faction. The faction seems to have a lot of new tools at players’ disposals – from powerful giant terracotta statues to dragon lords.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo Announces Hyrule Warriors Expansion

Nintendo announced an expansion to its action strategy game Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity today, available in two waves. The first wave, called Pulse of the Ancients is already available, while the second, called Guardian of Remembrance, comes out in late October. The prequel to the 2017 smash hit Legend...
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Gets Surprise Anniversary Edition Release

I think it would be fair to say that the various gaming releases that have been based upon the Warhammer universe have, overall, come with something of a mixed reputation. For every truly amazing title created (such as Dawn of War), there’s at least one pretty awful one out there to balance things out (Dawn of War 3). However, when it came to Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, the good news was that the community largely won here. It was a fun action-based adventure offering you the opportunity to blast and shred masses of Orcs with your Bolter or Chain Sword. – No, it wasn’t exactly ‘game of the year’ material, but it was a great laugh for those even with only a passing knowledge or interest of the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

One of Warhammer 40K's rarest minis just sold for a record-breaking $35,000

In Warhammer 40,000 lore, the Thunderhawk gunship is one of the Adeptus Astartes' best means of providing Space Marine transport and firing support. In the tabletop world, the 1997 all-metal models (big enough to actually fit a kill team) are one of the rarest miniatures, normally worth anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000. Warhammer YouTuber Emil "Squidmar" Nyström just set a new record, selling one he assembled and painted for a whopping $35,000 USD/£25,600 GBP on eBay.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warhammer 40k#The Kill#Warhammer 40 000#Ta U#Battle Sisters#Novitiates#Imperial#Black Templars#Warhammer Underworlds#Necromunda#Blood Bowl#Black Library
IGN

Warhammer 40000: Tacticus - Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the upcoming mobile game, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, played out as intense fast-paced skirmishes in PVE campaigns and tightly competitive PVP battles, as well as massively collaborative guild boss fights. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will tell stories across factions, as players build and customize their armies with epic and legendary units from the Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion, and many more to be revealed. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus arrives in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dr Disrespect Says Halo Infinite Will Quickly Die Without Battle Royale Mode

Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest authorities in the streaming space when it comes to the shooter genre. Whether it be Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, or a litany of other titles, the "Doc" tends to have a good grasp on what makes multiplayer shooters successful. When it comes to this fall's release of Halo Infinite, the beloved YouTube streamer has already made it clear that he thinks the title is going to be of a high quality. However, if it doesn't end up featuring a battle royale mode, Dr Disrespect believes that it could quickly be in big trouble.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Chaos Gate: Daemonhunter makes Warhammer 40k look like XCOM

Warhammer 40k is a rich setting with tons of bad guys to punch, and many of the games that exist in the setting let you do so with aplomb. The upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters takes a different, more tactical approach to things. In Chaos Gate, players take the role of the Space Marine chapter known as the Grey Knights, and take the fight to Chaos in an X-Com style game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Gameplay Exhibits Intense Battles, Customization

Earlier this 12 months Video games Workshop introduced Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a brand new tactical RPG from writer Frontier Developments and Winnipeg, Canada’s Advanced Video games, however we didn’t get any actual footage of the sport. Properly, now we now have our first gameplay trailer, and the sport is trying fairly spectacular, with loads of the swagger and badassery you count on from a Warhammer sport (actually greater than you normally get from a turn-based ways sport). We additionally get a peek on the sport’s character customization and between-battle strategizing. You possibly can try the trailer for your self, beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games Include Two Huge Surprises

Microsoft has added six new games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, one of which is Marvel's Avengers, and two of which come as a complete surprise. We knew Game Pass -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- was adding Dandy Ace, Unsighted, Astria Ascending, and Marvel's Avengers. Obviously, of these four games, Marvel's Avengers is the noteworthy addition. However, these aren't the only games Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now play.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Gets a Release Window

Those looking forward to playing Konami's next Yu-Gi-Oh! experience now have a much better idea of when they'll be able to do so now that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a release window. Konami announced during its Tokyo Game Show presentation that the new card battling game will be out at some point during Winter 2021. Some gameplay from Master Duel as well as additional details for things like a story mode element were also shared during the presentation. The game will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms when it launches later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

No More Heroes 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

No More Heroes III developer Grasshopper Manufacture has just dropped version 1.0.2 of the game on Nintendo Switch, and it should be a welcome one for players. Fans shouldn't expect to see anything too substantial from the update, but it does offer a number of bug fixes and improvements that will make the game run smoother. Updates such as this one aren't nearly as exciting as those that feature wholly new content, but anything that makes a game more enjoyable should be welcomed with open arms. Full patch notes from No More Heroes III's official Twitter account can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon's Souls PS5 Remake Sales Revealed

Up until this point in the PlayStation 5's life cycle, publisher PlayStation Studios hasn't released very many titles solely for the next-gen console. While there have been a few outliers, Sony has largely continued to release a number of its first-party titles for PS4 in addition to PS5. However, Bluepoint Games' remake of Demon's Souls happens to be one of the few exclusions and has only been released on PS5 at this point in time. Fortunately, this release for a single platform doesn't seem to have impacted the game's sales in a major way.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Reportedly in Development

A full-blown remake of Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is said to now be in development. While many fans have been under the impression in recent years that Konami would look to soon remake the original installment in the long-running stealth-action franchise, the publisher is said to have instead partnered with an outside studio to recreate the first mainline entry which featured the protagonist of Big Boss.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Release Date Revealed

Following its initial reveal earlier this year during E3 2021, Square Enix has today announced when its action-focused spin-off Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be releasing. In short, the game's arrival is set to take place across numerous platforms in early 2022. Fortunately, for those who aren't looking to wait that long, Square Enix has given fans a new way to experience the title right this moment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hellblade 2 Could Reappear During The Game Awards 2021

Back at The Game Awards 2019, Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory gave fans a first look at Hellblade 2, or as it is more properly titled, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The reveal in question only took the form of a CGI trailer, and since that time, we haven't received another look at the upcoming sequel. Fortunately, for those who have been pining to see more of Hellblade 2 in action, it sounds like we could get our next look at the title before the year has come to a close.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Detail Reveals Just How Much Bigger It Is Than Skyrim and Fallout 4

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' 2022-bound Xbox Series X and PC game, is going to be pretty big. Bethesda Game Studios has a reputation for building some of the biggest open-world games. These open-world games are often buggy, lacking in visual pop, and not as immersive and realized as other open-worlds, but they are huge. We still don't know how big Starfield's world will be, but a new detail does shed light on its size and ambition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

DIE RPG Coming to Kickstarter in November

A crowdfunding campaign for the RPG based on the hit Image Comics series DIE will launch on Kickstarter in November. The announcement appeared in the final issue of DIE, which was released this week, with creator Kieron Gillen confirming the news on social media and in his newsletter shortly afterwards. The British publisher Rook, Rowan & Decard, maker of the Heart and Spire RPGs, will manage the publishing and production of the new book. The new RPG will consist of a new version of Gillen's beta version of the rules, called DIE Core, as well as rules for a longer campaign experience. Artist Stephanie Hans will contribute new art for the RPG.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy