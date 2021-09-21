Warhammer 40K: Kill Team's First Expansion Announced

I think it would be fair to say that the various gaming releases that have been based upon the Warhammer universe have, overall, come with something of a mixed reputation. For every truly amazing title created (such as Dawn of War), there’s at least one pretty awful one out there to balance things out (Dawn of War 3). However, when it came to Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, the good news was that the community largely won here. It was a fun action-based adventure offering you the opportunity to blast and shred masses of Orcs with your Bolter or Chain Sword. – No, it wasn’t exactly ‘game of the year’ material, but it was a great laugh for those even with only a passing knowledge or interest of the franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO