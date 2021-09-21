Warhammer 40K: Kill Team's First Expansion Announced
Games Workshop has revealed the first expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team. Last weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team: Chalnath, a new box that adds the Adepta Sororitas and the Ta'u to the skirmish miniatures game. As with the last Kill Team box, this new box set will come with new miniatures. The Adepta Sororitas will be represented by a group of Novitiates, which have lighter arms and armor than other Battle Sisters. The Novitiates are a brand new type of unit to Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, the Ta'u Pathfinders in the box will receive an updated kit with new heads and other customizable options to use when building. You can check out preview images of both factions' miniatures below:comicbook.com
