‘9-1-1’: Why Michael Grant Actor Rockmond Dunbar Didn’t Do Research for Character’s Job

It turns out that being a parent in real life can actually help out quite a bit when acting out the role of a parent on TV. Just ask 9-1-1 star, Rockmond Dunbar. If you don’t already know who Rockmond Dunbar is, there is probably a good chance you’d know him if you saw him. After all, he has appeared in several big-time TV shows. You may remember him from his role as Baines on the NBC series Earth 2. Or maybe you recognize him from the Showtime family drama Soul Food. No? What about as Benjamin Miles “C-Note” Franklin on the FOX crime drama Prison Break? Eli Roosevelt on the FX Drama Series Sons of Anarchy? Those are some of his roles, just to name a few.

