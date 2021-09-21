‘9-1-1’: Why Michael Grant Actor Rockmond Dunbar Didn’t Do Research for Character’s Job
Sometimes things work out perfectly for actors without them having to put in a whole lot of work. That was the case for 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar. If you don’t already know, Rockmond Dunbar has been around the block a time or two when it comes to acting. He is perhaps best known for his role as Baines on the NBC series Earth 2. But he’s also starred in shows like Soul Food, Prison Break, Sons of Anarchy, The Mentalist, The Path, and more.outsider.com
Comments / 0