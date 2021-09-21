CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘9-1-1’: Why Michael Grant Actor Rockmond Dunbar Didn’t Do Research for Character’s Job

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes things work out perfectly for actors without them having to put in a whole lot of work. That was the case for 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar. If you don’t already know, Rockmond Dunbar has been around the block a time or two when it comes to acting. He is perhaps best known for his role as Baines on the NBC series Earth 2. But he’s also starred in shows like Soul Food, Prison Break, Sons of Anarchy, The Mentalist, The Path, and more.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Rockmond Dunbar’s Own Experience with Parenting Influences His Work on Show

It turns out that being a parent in real life can actually help out quite a bit when acting out the role of a parent on TV. Just ask 9-1-1 star, Rockmond Dunbar. If you don’t already know who Rockmond Dunbar is, there is probably a good chance you’d know him if you saw him. After all, he has appeared in several big-time TV shows. You may remember him from his role as Baines on the NBC series Earth 2. Or maybe you recognize him from the Showtime family drama Soul Food. No? What about as Benjamin Miles “C-Note” Franklin on the FOX crime drama Prison Break? Eli Roosevelt on the FX Drama Series Sons of Anarchy? Those are some of his roles, just to name a few.
TV SHOWS
New York Post

Why friends of late actor Michael K. Williams say he ‘doesn’t need’ Emmy

Celebrities regularly get freebies just for being famous. And actor Michael K. Williams was more than happy to share the loot with his Brooklyn pals. Boyhood friend Alvin “Supa” Washington remembers “The Wire” actor showing up for a 2002 homecoming after Washington was released from a prison stint for robbery. “Mike hugged me and gave me a box set of ‘The Wire.’ Plus there was clothing. He was being given stuff to wear, nice exclusive stuff from Phat Farm and Run DMC’s line,” he said. “He gave it to me.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Rockmond Dunbar Warns Fans to Be ‘Ready’ for ‘Heart-pounding Drama’ in Season 5 Premiere

9-1-1 Star Rockmond Dunbar is warning fans to prepare themselves for an intense season 5 premiere. In a new teaser posted by the Twitter account for the series, Dunbar describes some seriously “heart-pounding drama.“. “Heart-pounding drama,” he says in the teaser. “Unforgettable stories, and characters you’re obsessed with. Get ready,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rockmond Dunbar
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#9 1 1#Nbc#Fox#Homeowners Association
tvinsider.com

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Jamie Foxx Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman As Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Steps Out As Single Lady Following Breakup

Jamie Foxx was caught holding hands with a mystery woman while walking into a West Hollywood nightclub, days after his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes was photographed stepping out as a single lady 3,000 miles away. Article continues below advertisement. The 53-year-old Oscar winner beamed while grabbing onto a stunning female in...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella files paperwork to drop Griffith from last name

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter has reportedly filed paperwork to nix "Griffith" from her last name. Stella Banderas Griffith, 25, filed for a legal name change in Los Angeles, People magazine reports. Currently, her full name is Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. She's now seeking to drop her mother's famous last name to be known publicly as Stella del Carmen Banderas.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Leah Remini Doesn’t ‘Respect’ the Way Laura Prepon Handled Her Scientology Exit: ‘Not Everybody Who Has a Voice Uses It’

Not on the same page. After Laura Prepon confirmed her exit from the Church of Scientology earlier this year, Leah Remini explained why she didn’t agree with her approach. “I got people into Scientology — I promoted it most of my life,” Remini, 51, detailed during an interview with Daily Beast Live on Tuesday, September 28. “For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people’s lives.”
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Meet Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA’s Wife of 12 Years Talani Rabb Who Starred in LL Cool J’s Video That Caused Troubles in His Marriage

Wu-Tang Clan's R.Z.A.'s longest marriage was to his second wife, Talani Rabb, a former video vixen and model, who caused trouble in another entertainer's marriage after starring in his video. R.Z.A., the Brownsville, Brooklyn native, is famous for his contributions to the entertainment industry; he is an actor, director, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy