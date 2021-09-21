WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Open Season 21 with Unbelievably Fun Duets
Tonight kicked off the 21st season of NBC’s hit talent show “The Voice.”. In celebration of that, the show’s iconic judges delivered an unbelievably fun performance. Country star Blake Shelton paired up with the R&B icon John Legend. Then, Country-Pop Princess Kelly Clarkson teamed up with pop sensation Ariana Grande. The pairs’ performances separately, featuring Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming,” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” were memorable regardless. However, it was their combined performance at the end of the segment that has us craving more. Check it out below.outsider.com
