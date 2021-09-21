CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Open Season 21 with Unbelievably Fun Duets

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight kicked off the 21st season of NBC’s hit talent show “The Voice.”. In celebration of that, the show’s iconic judges delivered an unbelievably fun performance. Country star Blake Shelton paired up with the R&B icon John Legend. Then, Country-Pop Princess Kelly Clarkson teamed up with pop sensation Ariana Grande. The pairs’ performances separately, featuring Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming,” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” were memorable regardless. However, it was their combined performance at the end of the segment that has us craving more. Check it out below.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

See Blake Shelton's Text to Ariana Grande After Report Claimed She's Kicking Him Off The Voice

Blake Shelton is not too happy that The Voice producers might soon tell him "thank u, next." Unverified rumors spread this week that the NBC singing competition is looking to permanently replace Shelton with someone younger, due to the popularity of this season's newbie, Ariana Grande. But the longtime coach isn't going out without a fight and actually picked one with Grande after the reports surfaced. According to a photo dump that Grande posted on Instagram on Sept. 24, Shelton gave her his unfiltered reaction to the potentially demoralizing news. Her text screenshot showed Shelton sharing a link to one...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
John Legend
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 1 recap: New coach Ariana Grande kicks off blind auditions [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

A new era of “The Voice” began on Monday night with superstar Ariana Grande joining the Season 21 coaching panel of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. (Ariana has replaced Nick Jonas, who is taking a hiatus after coaching Seasons 18 and 20.) The blind auditions kicked off with several worthy artists, but did any of them stand out as potential winners? In terms of championship wins, Blake leads with eight, followed by Kelly with three and John with one. So how did the two-hour season premiere play out on September 20? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below,...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duets#Nbc#Open Season#Reality Tv#R B#Thevoice#Outsiders
9News

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Watch Ariana Grande's First Chair Turn of Season 21! (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande might be the newest coach on The Voice -- but she's more than ready to land the best season 21 singers on her team!. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the first blind audition from Monday's season premiere, registered nurse Vaughn Mugol wows the coaches with his soulful rendition of Ed Sheeran's "The A Team," earning chair turns from Ariana, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Ariana Grande's Only Been On The Voice For A Short Time, But She's Already 'Broken All The Rules’

Only two episodes of The Voice’s 21st season have aired so far, and fans can already tell that new coach Ariana Grande is a force to be reckoned with. On the first night of Blind Auditions, Grande used some impressively quick math skills to take longtime coach Blake Shelton down a peg. But the cast and crew of The Voice, who have been working with the pop superstar since June, were probably already keyed into Grande’s ways, as she recently divulged that she’s been a bit of a rule-breaker since joining the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Can’t Believe How Far Ariana Grande Went to Trash Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton may have met his match when it comes to doling out shade on The Voice — and her name is Ariana Grande. Ever since the first season of The Voice premiered in 2011, Blake has been known to cause trouble and poke fun at his fellow coaches. While several past and present coaches have stood up to him before — including Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson — Blake may have finally met his match. Now that Ariana has joined season 21 as the newest coach, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has come up with her own ways to get back at Blake.
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Voice: Season 21 Viewer Votes

Which coach’s team will win in the 21st season of The Voice TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Voice is cancelled or renewed for season 22. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 21st season episodes of The Voice here.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

The Voice Season 21 Update: What To Expect And Where To Watch It Online?

One of America’s biggest singing competitions is finally setting off for its newest season very soon. The show, which has been on the air for the past 10 years with a total of over 20 successful installments, has new competitors, new challenges, and even a new judge on The Voice Season 21. Most, if not all, fans know that it has given the world of music several talented singers such as Cassidy Pope, Jordan Smith, Christine Grimmie and many more.
TV SHOWS
Taste of Country

‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Lands Unique Pop Singer for Season 21 [Watch]

Blake Shelton landed a singer who is a completely different vibe for his Season 21 Team Blake on The Voice on Tuesday night (Sept. 28). Kaitlyn Velez is a 21-year-old singer from Long Island, N.Y., who scored a viral hit online titled "Fomo" during the pandemic. She writes her own songs and accompanies herself on ukelele, and she delivered a cover of Mike Posner's "Please Don't Go" that was very different from the original, playing on her edgy pop voice, which relies on an unusual tone, unique phrasing and a very recognizable vibrato.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'The Voice' Coaches Admit Ariana Grande Is a 'Formidable Opponent' in Season 21 (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande is about to be a "formidable opponent" on season 21 of The Voice!. The two-time GRAMMY winner joined fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for a press conference ahead of the new season, which premieres on Monday. As the newcomer in season 21, Ariana definitely has a target on her back -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize her vocal talent and chart success.
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Voice: Season 21 Ratings

For the first time since 2012, NBC is airing just one cycle of The Voice this season. Will this scheduling move or the addition of Ariana Grande give this series a boost in the ratings? Could The Voice be cancelled or is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 22 and 2022-23? Stay tuned.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy