‘Halloween Kills’ Final Trailer Released

At the second annual BlumFest today, producers Tyler Perry and Jason Blum announced their first feature production together, the thriller entitled Help. Alan McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery, Wrong Turn) is set to write and direct Help. Cameras will roll in Atlanta next year at the Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler Perry and Jason Blum are producers on the film, along with Tim Palen under Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label. Blumhouse has the Universal/Miramax sequel Halloween Kills hitting theaters and streaming service Peacock on Oct. 15. That movie which has Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode and returns David Gordon Green behind the camera is projected to make at least $50M. The first movie opened to $76.2M in 2018, currently the third best debut at the domestic B.O. in October and finaled at $159.3M stateside and $255.6M WW. More news will be breaking today out of BlumFest.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO