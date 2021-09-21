CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Halloween Kills' Final Trailer Released

By Abby Masucol
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollider reports that Universal released the final trailer for Halloween Kills, the sequel that begins during the aftermath of 2018’s Halloween in the town of Haddonfield. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) narrowly escaped Michael Myers in Halloween. But until now, we didn’t know that when the fire department shows up to put out the fire at Laurie’s safe house, they unknowingly set Myers free to wreak havoc once again.

