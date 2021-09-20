CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP operatives charged with funneling $25,000 from Russian citizen to Trump campaign in 2016

By Marshall Cohen
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
(CNN) — The Justice Department on Monday charged two prominent Republican operatives who allegedly helped a Russian citizen illegally donate $25,000 to the Trump campaign in 2016. Jesse Benton, 43, and Doug Wead, 75, were charged in a six-count indictment and made their first appearance in DC District Court. They're...

