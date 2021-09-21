Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHERN SAUK COUNTIES At 806 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Wisconsin Dells to 9 miles south of Reedsburg, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Wisconsin Dells around 815 PM CDT. Baraboo, Lake Delton and West Baraboo around 820 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ironton, Lime Ridge, North Freedom, Loganville, La Valle, Rock Springs and Hill Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH