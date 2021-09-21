Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas Showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of western Forest, Lincoln, Vilas, Oneida and Langlade Counties through 900 PM CDT At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Marenisco to near Eagle River to near Rhinelander to Parrish to near Dutch Corners. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The thunderstorms will be near Eagle River around 810 PM CDT. Pearson and Kentuck Lake Campground around 830 PM CDT. Crandon and Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation around 835 PM CDT. Veterans Memorial County Park around 840 PM CDT. North Otter Creek Natural Area around 845 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White Deer Campground, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Ackley Wildlife Area, Bastile Lake Natural Area, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Polar, Harshaw, Otter Springs Recreation Area and Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH