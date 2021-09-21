CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juneau by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juneau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JUNEAU COUNTY At 807 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mauston to 9 miles south of Dellwood to 7 miles west of Wisconsin Dells, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mauston, New Lisbon, Lemonweir, Lindina, Lyndon Station, Arrowhead Resort Campground, Highway 58 And County G, Dells Timberland Campground, Yukon Trails Campground, Bass Hollow Rec Area and Bass Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#West Wind#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Bass Hollow Rec Area
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy