Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juneau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JUNEAU COUNTY At 807 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mauston to 9 miles south of Dellwood to 7 miles west of Wisconsin Dells, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mauston, New Lisbon, Lemonweir, Lindina, Lyndon Station, Arrowhead Resort Campground, Highway 58 And County G, Dells Timberland Campground, Yukon Trails Campground, Bass Hollow Rec Area and Bass Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH