Machine Gun Kelly Talks Trash About Slipknot’s Masks During Riot Fest Performance

Machine Gun Kelly closed out Riot Fest on Sunday opposite Slipknot and he had some choice words about the act. While performing on another stage at the same time as Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly told his audience: “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.” He continued his tirade against the band saying, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old and wearing a f***ing weird mask on a f***ing stage,” he said before abruptly changing the subject. “So, what’s everyone’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?”