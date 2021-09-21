CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Bedford by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC003-210900- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0109.000000T0000Z-210921T0900Z/ /WRTT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 807 PM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Wartrace Creek Near Wartrace. * Until late tonight. * At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet and rising. * Action stage is 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. Target Area: Bedford The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Wartrace Creek Near Wartrace affecting Bedford County.

