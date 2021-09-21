Whimsical Girls Will Now Be Administered Mood Stabilizers To Enter Kelly Writers House
A long-overdue collaborative initiative between the Kelly Writers House and CAPS is being set into motion. All girls deemed whimsical (i.e. wearing a long skirt, sporting circular glasses, or have an overall air of mystique) must be forcibly administered Carbamazepine. This CDC-approved and, in the words of Fauci himself, “awesome” drug is used to soothe the idiosyncratic and manic tendencies of girls whose behavior worsens in creative spaces like the Kelly Writers House.www.underthebutton.com
