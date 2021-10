The Board of Directors for both Causa Oregon and Consejo Hispano are happy to announce that Jenny Pool Radway has been selected as the new Executive Director for Causa Oregon. “I appreciate the board and staff’s confidence in me, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead Causa and to continue serving mi comunidad in this new capacity,” Pool Radway said. “I will be able to continue in the work that is so important to me: building.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO