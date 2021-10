You may or may not already be familiar with Amazon's brand new MMORPG New World. Though Amazon Games has had a difficult time producing a successful game so far, with the failure of MOBA-inspired Crucible, New World has been able to capture the interest of hundreds of thousands of players already. Many of us have spent more time queuing to get into the game rather than in the game itself. But perhaps that's a good thing as apparently, the game is destroying player's GPUs.

