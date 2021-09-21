Top Three: Beltran shines in Panthers win
It was a soggy Friday night in Beaufort County, but the games went on as scheduled, with standout performances on both sides of the ball. Fortino Beltran-the senior all-purpose back had his best game in a Northside jersey Friday against Croatan. The Pungo Christian Academy transfer accounted for 191 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 34-14 victory. Beltran ran eight times for 94 yards, including a 78-yard dash, returned a punt 72 yards and had 97 total return yards.www.thewashingtondailynews.com
