Beaufort County, NC

Top Three: Beltran shines in Panthers win

By Steve Barnes
thewashingtondailynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a soggy Friday night in Beaufort County, but the games went on as scheduled, with standout performances on both sides of the ball. Fortino Beltran-the senior all-purpose back had his best game in a Northside jersey Friday against Croatan. The Pungo Christian Academy transfer accounted for 191 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 34-14 victory. Beltran ran eight times for 94 yards, including a 78-yard dash, returned a punt 72 yards and had 97 total return yards.

