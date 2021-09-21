CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley’s Chili Night Given the Go-Ahead Following Committee Vote

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4yQY_0c2ZJtVd00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday afternoon a committee met to decide the fate of the widely popular event which is held annually in downtown Beckley. The event did not take place in 2020 due to concerns of the Covid-19 virus which threatened to derail the event yet again.

Per the Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, Chili Night will continue as scheduled but in a limited capacity. There will be a maximum of 1,000 tickets sold this year, a mere 25% of the 4,000 typically sold during the event. It was also revealed that the occasion will feature 20 chili vendors and 20 non-chili vendors. Moorefield has stated that masks will not be required for attendance, although they are encouraged.

The decision comes amidst growing concerns of Covid-19 surge which have led to the cancellation of various local events across the state including Lewisburg’s Taste of Our Town fundraiser, White Sulpher Springs’ Freshwater Folk Festival, and the Barbour County Fair which was also called off last year. Bridge Day, which occurs every third Saturday in October in Fayette County, also faced potential cancellation but is slated to continue as scheduled following a 4-2 committee vote.

Comments / 0

 

#County Fairs#Food Drink#Beckley Events#Chili Night
Lootpress

WVU plans bell ringing ceremonies to remember students

For more than two decades, a ceremonial bell ringing has served as a solemn remembrance for West Virginia University students who have died. The tradition was silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic but will return to the Morgantown Campus on Oct. 4, 6 and 7. Ceremonies coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, will be held to remember students who have died since the last bell-ringing took place in February 2020.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Bridge Day 2021 is officially canceled

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bridge Day 2021 is officially canceled just under three weeks before it was officially set to take place. The Bridge Day Commission voted in favor of canceling the event. This comes after the coordinator for BASE jumping decided not to have jumpers attended due to available health care from COVID-19 and the strain it’s causing on hospitals. Just two weeks prior, the commission voted in favor, 4 to 2, on moving forward with the event, despite some pushback some officials had with the rise in COVID cases and nursing shortages in the event of a health emergency.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fulton Bridge Reopening, Ramp to Downtown Closing as Part of Massive Wheeling Bridge Project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A section of eastbound Interstate 70 in Wheeling that has been closed since early 2021 will reopen Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, when the Fulton Bridge reopens. The bridge and ramp connecting the Fort Henry Bridge on eastbound Interstate 70 with downtown Wheeling will also close on Monday, Oct. 4 for work on the bridge deck and superstructure.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission accepting nominations for 2022 “Living the Dream Awards”

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations for the 2022 “Living the Dream Awards.”. Members of the public are invited to nominate candidates for the awards. Completed nomination packets for individuals or organizations must be postmarked by Thursday,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Geffert to Senate in District 16

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Hannah Geffert to the 16th Senatorial District seat, vacated by the resignation of John Unger. The district covers all of Jefferson County and part of Berkeley County. Geffert is a retired political science professor who taught at Shepherd...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces prize winners in vaccination sweepstakes – September 30, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 21 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Chase Donaldson of Summersville and Angela Watts of Cross Lanes have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Southwest, VA Tourism Corp. & Tazewell Co. are Hosting “5-Star Service Hospitality Training

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Southwest Virginia Community College’s Workforce and Continuing Education division, in partnership with the Virginia Tourism Corporation and Tazewell County, is hosting a free hospitality training session. “5-Star Service Hospitality Training,” will take place virtually on Monday, October 25, 2021. The goal is to help individuals...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

