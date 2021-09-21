Hispanic Heritage Month: Educate Ya celebrates 21 years
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nonprofit in Portland is helping Latinos navigate various challenges in the community while celebrating their culture. Edúcate Ya helps address integration issues faced by Latinos through bilingual health, leadership and education programs. Those programs include bilingual – Spanish and English — health educators who give community health presentations about preventative health and gaining access to medical services.www.koin.com
