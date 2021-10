MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a good day to have George in your name. Division III field hockey powerhouse Middlebury received a huge boost from second-year player Katie George in the Panthers 4-1 win over No. 12 Babson on Sunday. After a rather quiet first quarter, George netted one before the break and followed up with three goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.

