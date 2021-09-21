COVID-19 concerns after Emmys

Fighting game fans have felt eager to return to in-person fighting game tournaments ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and for good reason. Many fighting games still do not support robust rollback netcode, which means that those titles, more often than not, start to stutter and lag when played online. This evidently makes current online fighting game tournaments less than ideal. But for a time, fans had hope that the planned Evo 2021 Showcase event in Las Vegas would mark a grand return to in-person fighting game events. Unfortunately, the organizers just announced that they canceled the Evo 2021 Showcase, so fighting game players will have to wait at least a bit longer before their hopes become reality.
