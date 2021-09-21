CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 concerns after Emmys

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Emmy Awards is among the first few award shows to have returned to normal in-person broadcasts since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. At the show, few audience members wore masks or maintained social distancing.

So, Apparently the Emmys Were Exempt From Local COVID-19 Rules

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has spoken: the 2021 Emmys didn't technically violate COVID-19 protocols. Despite the fact that face masks and social distancing were nonexistent as upward of 500 celebrities packed into an enclosed tent at L.A. Live, the award show was exempt from adhering to local mandates. Seemingly responding to Seth Rogen's critiques of the gathering, LA health officials released a statement defending the ceremony's lack of certain regulations.
Relaxed COVID-19 policies raise concerns from students

After arriving back to Lewis & Clark’s campus this fall, I have been dealing with a rush of conflicting emotions that come from being a college student during a pandemic. On one hand, I am incredibly glad to not have to take any more classes on Zoom. I am also excited to be able to see friends and spend time with people outside of a designated pod. However, I also remain deeply concerned about COVID-19 infections, despite LC’s mandatory vaccination policy. While the additional new policies that lower pandemic restrictions make life as a student much easier and more enjoyable, I remain extremely wary of the dangers presented by the virus, which still poses a substantial threat to the LC community.
BPS parents share concerns about COVID-19 protocols

“My kids have been in school every single day. I have received an email saying that they’ve been exposed so I just knew it was only a matter of time,” Kristin Klein said. Klein is a mother of two enrolled in Bismarck Public Schools. She said she noticed her daughter...
Should we be concerned about animals testing positive for COVID-19?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several animals have made headlines during the pandemic with a COVID-19 diagnosis. The most recent was a lion at the Akron Zoo. Health experts say the lion was likely infected by a zoo worker. According to the CDC, the risk of getting COVID-19 from an animal...
Seth Rogen Says Emmys “Lied” About Planned COVID-19 Precautions

Seth Rogen did not hold back his opinion on the Emmys Covid-19 precautions – criticising the awards live on stage. In a dig laden with good humour, Rogen asked the amassed A-listers just what they were all doing in a “hermetically sealed tent”. “Good to be here at the Emmy...
Evo 2021 Showcase event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Fighting game fans have felt eager to return to in-person fighting game tournaments ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and for good reason. Many fighting games still do not support robust rollback netcode, which means that those titles, more often than not, start to stutter and lag when played online. This evidently makes current online fighting game tournaments less than ideal. But for a time, fans had hope that the planned Evo 2021 Showcase event in Las Vegas would mark a grand return to in-person fighting game events. Unfortunately, the organizers just announced that they canceled the Evo 2021 Showcase, so fighting game players will have to wait at least a bit longer before their hopes become reality.
Maskless 2021 Emmys defended by Los Angeles County after criticism over lack of COVID-19 safety protocols

Despite online backlash and a bit from presenter Seth Rogen, the 2021 Emmy Awards did not violate coronavirus safety protocols, the Los Angeles Department of Health says. The Sunday night broadcast caught flack online as the packed ceremony seemed to toss safety precautions to the wind. Very few – if any – masks were worn and social distancing was not in place between groups of people.
Addressing COVID-19 concerns as Arts City Festival kicks off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a busy weekend for our area. Crowds of people out Friday afternoon at the Arts City Festival downtown. The crowds cause concern for our local doctors who say we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. An infectious disease specialist says that it’s still possible to catch COVID outside but your chances are lower because of better ventilation. Still, the CDC recommends you consider wearing a mask if you’re in a large crowd.
Suicide Prevention Initiative Awareness Event canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Suicide Prevention Initiative Awareness Event on Wednesday at Riverside Park has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The empty chair memorial is a time-honored tradition in La Crosse. Each year, residents take time out of their busy schedules to remember and pay respect to our families, friends and neighbors who have lost someone to suicide.
Doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine infertility concerns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a lot of information floating around about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of it is true, and some of it isn’t. There are a lot of unknowns, too. One thing local medical experts say is not true: the vaccine could cause infertility. “That is...
Chapman University COVID-19 surge dissipates, but some students are still concerned

ORANGE, Calif. — As colleges and universities return to in-person classes, new fears over COVID-19 infections have spread as protocols continue to be smoothed out. Chapman University in Orange, which began most of its classes Aug. 30, is one of the schools refining its protocols. After an initial surge in COVID-19 cases nearly reached 300, numbers have dropped, with Dean of Students Jerry Price saying he expects the numbers to soon be in the single digits.
This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
Mandy Moore Attends Emmy Awards 2021 Alone After Husband’s Group Announces COVID-19 Exposure

Mandy Moore Attends Emmy Awards 2021 Alone After Husband’s Group Announces COVID-19 Exposure. Following his band’s recent exposure to COVID-19, Mandy Moore attended the glamorous 2021 Emmy Awards without her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The 37-year-old actress shared a message from his husband’s rock band, Dawes, on Instagram Stories before heading...
Nancy Lee Grahn Celebrates 25 Years on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Please join us in congratulating Nancy Lee Grahn on her 25th anniversary on GENERAL HOSPITAL! That’s right, Grahn made her debut on Sept. 26, 1996, as attorney Alexis Davis, and the following year was bumped from recurring to contract status. “I’m feeling very loved today and appreciating all of it,” the actress tweeted as the congratulations started rolling in. “Sending it back double fold.”
Sean Penn Returns To ‘Gaslit’; Compromise Is That Entire Crew Is Covid Vaccinated For Two Weeks He Has Left To Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Penn came back to work today on Gaslit, Starz’s UCP-produced Watergate limited series he stars in with Julia Roberts. Deadline revealed back in July that Penn had decided that with all the work his CORE organization has done with Covid testing and vaccinations since the onset of the pandemic, he could not in good conscience return to work until everyone on the production had been vaccinated for the virus. Especially as the highly contagious Delta variant had just begun to rage seriously enough that Los Angeles had re-imposed indoor mask wearing, with cases among the unvaccinated spiking again at...
