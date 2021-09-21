Indulgently Flavored Whipping Creams
This season, fans of cozy fall flavors can look forward to a new treat from Shamrock Farms in the form of flavored Whipping Creams. There's Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Bourbon, Homemade Vanilla and Decadent Chocolate, all of which are flavors that tap into the fact that people are craving sweetened and flavored creams. These products are made with rBST-free cream and a proprietary formula that promises to serve chefs and at-home cooks alike.www.trendhunter.com
