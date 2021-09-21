CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé: Divorce Rumors Swirl For Big Couple Following Social Media Posts

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 10 days ago
90 Day Fiancé couples can often be on tense terms, or seemingly on the brink of collapse, but more often than not, many of them make it through to the next season of filming. On the heels of the news that Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith called it quits, however, it looks like another staple couple is going the rare route of completely ending things. The evidence can be sourced to social media, as it would appear Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have quietly split and may have even gotten divorced.

Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh Shares His Biggest Turn Off About Jenny Slatten

Sumit Singh’s trepidations about marrying Jenny Slatten have dragged into the Third Season of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way.  First it was all about the paperwork, the courts, and freeing Sumit from the clutches of his former in-laws.  But that story line has run its course, and now Sumit is claiming that the emotional […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh Shares His Biggest Turn Off About Jenny Slatten appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - Reasons behind Ariela’s split from husband revealed

As the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continued with episode two, the reasons behind Ariela’s split from first husband Leandro were dramatically revealed.In the first episode, fans reacted unhappily over Ariela’s decision to invite her ex-husband into the home she shares with her second husband, Biniyam.The couple, who first appeared on the show in season two, are still living together in Ethiopia eight months after welcoming their son, Avi.According to a statement from Discovery, “Their baby bliss is quickly interrupted when Ariela shares the news that Leandro, her ex-husband of ten years, has decided to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins: We're Getting a Paternity Test on Maury!

Just a month ago, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins' messy fight led to police being called yet again. Then, last week, Paul hinted to the world that he and Karine are trying for Baby #3 after another reconciliation. But apparently that's not enough nonsense to satisfy these 90 Day Fiance...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Broke Down Why Ariela's Previous Marriage Ended, And Wow

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode titled "Testing Trust." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way really wasted no time getting into some drama with its second episode, and few situations in Season 3 are quite as immediately hairy as Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre's current state. Ariela already shocked fans by inviting her ex-husband to stay with the couple in Ethiopia, and if that wasn't already odd enough, the details behind Ariela and Leandro's split that were revealed in this latest installment left us with a lot of questions.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior

A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ariela & Biniyam Still Talking Marriage After Her Ex's Visit?

Watch: "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Stars Ariela & Biniyam Spill. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have weathered their fair share of family drama, cross-cultural misunderstandings and health scares throughout their tumultuous long-distance relationship. Yet despite it all, the duo eventually got engaged in Ethiopia during the season two finale after welcoming adorable son Avi in Dec. 2019.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Is Reportedly Engaged

Looks like 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed has finally found the One. The reality star is reportedly now engaged to his girlfriend, Liz. TMZ reports that 55-year-old Ed and 28-year-old Liz were at a nightclub in Santa Barbara, California, last week, and published a photo of Liz sporting a sizable ring on her left ring finger in a smiling group photo with Ed. According to the outlet, the couple confirmed they were engaged to other club-goers, and Ed was introducing Liz to people as his "beautiful fiancée." ET has reached out to TLC for comment.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Usman and Lisa Have Both Moved on After Their '90 Day' Romance

It’s said that distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this is especially true for the couples featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Since the franchise first premiered in January of 2014, the series has introduced us to dozens of hopeless romantics who are willing to leave their home countries to find love. Although many of the couples we’ve met over the years are still going strong, not everyone’s relationship has stood the test of time.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Fans Are Suspicious Of Corey And Evelin's Latest Storyline

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Fight For Love." Read at your own risk!. Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have returned to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for the third time and are one of the key couples in The Other Way Season 3. As usual, the drama is at a constant high with this couple, but it would seem there's at least some positive momentum for their relationship, as Evelin at last agreed to marry her fiancé. The engagement already produced sparks with Corey's gift of a used dress, and the astronomical price for the wedding, but fans are more than suspicious that their Other Way storyline is all fiction. After all, aren't these two already married?
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jenny Slatten Does Heroic Deed, Saves Lives!

Jenny Slatten is still trying to figure out her relationship with Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has been through a lot. His family has been less than accepting of his American love who is thirty years his senior. This would also be Sumit’s second round at marriage so a lot of factors have gone into the whole situation. Still, the two are attempting to stick it out. Now, Jenny is showing how much love she has to give in more ways than one.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Will 90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Ever Marry Again?

"90 Day Fiance" fans are familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's tumultuous marriage, and she seemed to throw some more shade on her estranged husband on her September 21 Instagram post. ​​"It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding. I'm very young, naive and happy on this picture.." she wrote. "If someone told me than that in 10 years I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard – because I would not believe it.." She also included the hashtag "imdonetrying," which could allude to the fact that she has no interest in marrying again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

