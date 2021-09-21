CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-Grid Adventurer Packs

By Michael Hemsworth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mission Workshop Speedwell VX backpack is a weatherproof accessory for avid outdoor adventurers that will provide them with a way to keep their essentials stowed when going about their excursion. The pack is constructed from waterproof VX fabric that's known for both its durability and its exceptional look, and maintains a lightweight design that offers ample space for cargo in the main area. The roll top closure system is paired with a Fidlock magnetic buckle clip along with a padded and zippered laptop section that will accommodate 16-inch equipment.

