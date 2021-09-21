Off-Grid Adventurer Packs

Now that we’re heading into the cooler months, you might be considering heading off-grid for a fall camping trip. The ROCKPALS 200W solar panel will easily power your campsite through its 4-in-1 cable, which can be used to recharge portable batteries. Plus, there’s native QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A as well as 18W USB-C to recharge your smart devices, no other adapters required. It’s on sale for $196 off right now, coming in at just $300, making today a great time to pick it up. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

GOOGLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO