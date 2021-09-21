CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilgrim’s Pride sets committee to examine buyout

By Bizwest Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePilgrim’s Pride Corp. will review a buyout offer by 80% majority owner JBS SA; the Sao Paulo-headquartered global meat processor said in August it wanted to buy the rest of Pilgrim’s Pride for $26.50 per share in cash. A JBS press release at the time it made the offer said...

