Flood Warning issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC081-221915- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.W.0044.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CNVT1.2.ER.210921T0007Z.210922T0000Z.210924T1832Z.NO/ 146 PM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River At Centerville. * Until further notice. * At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 28.7 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Flood waters cover the soccer fields and bottomland along the river. Hickman Springs Road, Defeated Creek Road, and Leatherwood Road will be impassable. Defeated Creek will flood due to backwater from the Duck River. Target Area: Hickman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River At Centerville affecting Hickman County.